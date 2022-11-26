Holly Willoughby is a glowing goddess in chic winter ensemble The star took to social media

Holly Willoughby looked sensational on Friday when she stepped out for a fun day out with friends.

The ITV star, 41, was every inch a winter goddess for the outing which saw her sport a chic padded jacket with a corduroy collar.

Captioning two photos from the outing on Instagram, she penned: "Filled my belly and heart yesterday at @clodagh mckenna beautiful homeand brand new shop @clodaghstore …Guinness never tasted so good than with you 3 beauties @shishib @imeldaofficial @clodagh_mckenna."

In the photos, Holly was beaming from ear to ear as she posed with her friends.

Holly enjoyed an exciting day with her friends

The first photo saw her with a fresh face and rosy cheeks with her iconic blonde tresses tied back in a ponytail.

The second snap saw the This Morning host in a black-and-white shot next to a full glass of Guinness.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the incredible update.

Holly and her friends enjoyed a pint of Guinness

One penned: “You all look so happy,” alongside three red love-heart emojis.

A second wrote: “Gorgeous”. With a third adding: “Beautiful gals”.

The presenter is a doting mother to her beautiful three children, Belle, Harry and Chester and on Wednesday the mum-of-three shared the most adorable photo of her youngsters on the set of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

"Just flashed up on my phone…" wrote the star, adding an array of animal emojis referring to the creatures that can be found down under.

The star used to present the show

In the shot, Holly wore a checked shirt and her blonde hair was styled loose in a bob cut. Her kids wore their very own show T-shirts with their names on the back as they all sat together on a log around the campfire.

The throwback snap was from when Holly was presenting the show in replacement of Ant McPartlin.

Holly rarely shares pictures of her children online, and chooses to obscure their faces when she does, to keep their identities hidden.

