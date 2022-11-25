Holly Willoughby looks like a prairie princess in satin M&S dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Florals are always a good idea – and Holly Willoughby just proved they can work for any season. The This Morning presenter just shared the most beautiful photograph of the M&S dress of the moment, prompting a fan frenzy.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's children pictured on set - see rare photo

Holly, 41, was seen posing in a field in the afternoon light, looking every inch a prairie princess in her whimsical floral look. The mother-of-three – who raises children Belle, Harry and Chester with husband Dan Baldwin – looked breathtakingly beautiful in the campaign image, which sent her fans wild as they rushed to shop her exact dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video of son

Holly explained: "I love a midi dress, and this satin tea dress is one of my favourites this season! How gorgeous is this print? I’ll be wearing mine with heels for an evening look or boots and a leather jacket for the daytime. #AD @marksandspencer. #MyMarks."

WOW: Marks & Spencer's Black Friday sale is HERE! And it might be the best one yet

The ITV favourite's loyal followers were charmed by the new image, with one penning: "Just tooo beautiful in anything you wear Holly" Another commented: "Seriously dreamy" while a third wrote: "You look amazing."

Holly Willoughby looked beautiful in a floral M&S midi dress

We have to say, we’re always influenced to copy Holly’s gorgeous looks, and her latest outfit choice is no exception.

Luckily, the £45 dress is still in stock in all sizes on the M&S website – and what’s more, it comes in Petite and Tall sizes too. Hurrah!

Satin Floral Button Detail Midi Dress, £45, M&S

Holly is well and truly in the Christmas spirit this week and has been slipping into a variety of cute mini dresses for her This Morning hosting gig alongside Phillip Schofield.

LATEST: Holly Willoughby looks red hot in scene-stealing festive mini dress

Rocking a bow-embellished velvet number with sheer lace detailing one day and a diamante encrusted mini skirt the next, we think her outfits would work just as well for a relaxed work environment as they would for a Christmas party.

The This Morning star has been rocking some killer looks

Our favourite had to be her pretty little polka dot number, which came complete with mesh panelling and a smart Peter Pan collar. How gorgeous?

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.