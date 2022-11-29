Shania Twain appears radiant in new promo poster for upcoming on-air special The Woman In Me singer is part of something special

Magic is in the air for Shania Twain as she counts down to a big TV moment for her career, having been recruited to partake in the upcoming Disney anniversary special for Beauty and the Beast.

The singer appeared in the first poster released for the special alongside the star-studded cast including several other prominent musicians and actors.

Shania herself looked quite radiant, standing out as she posed in a bright purple dress with a low-cut neckline, a gathered hem at the neck, and statement shoulders.

The structured bodice accentuated her figure and when paired with her dangling earrings and hair styled in light waves, made her look all the more sensational.

Josh Groban, H.E.R., Martin Short, Joshua Henry, and Rita Moreno, among others, are signed on to make the special all the more magical.

"There may be something here that wasn't here before! On Dec 15, get ready for #BeautyAndTheBeast30th," the caption alongside the poster read.

Shania looked fabulous in the poster for the upcoming Beauty and the Beast special

"Yess let's go!!!" one fan commented, while another added: "OMG! Masterpiece!" and a third evoked a popular sentiment and said: "I am so stoked. I don't typically watch these shows but you best believe I am stoked to see the one and only Shania Twain!!"

The Canadian songstress will be playing the kind Mrs Potts, a role made famous by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 original, who passed away on 11 October.

Shania stated that she considered the role as a tribute to the late stage and screen legend, writing: "I am unbelievably honored... and excited... and all of the emotions (!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favorite character - Mrs. Potts.

"And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved.

The singer revealed the big news back in October

"To follow in the footsteps of such an icon is a huge honor and I hope to do the part justice. Airing December 15 on @abcnetwork."

