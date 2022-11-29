Melanie Griffith shares rare 'thankful' photo with famous mom Tippi Hedren The mom-of-three has quite the famous family

Melanie Griffith had reason to be thankful over the extended holiday weekend, as she got to spend Thanksgiving with her family.

MORE: Melanie Griffith looks unrecognizable after head-turning transformation

Chief among them was her mom, legendary actress Tippi Hedren, and even posted a photo of the two relaxing together over the weekend.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Melanie Griffith presents mum Tippi Hedren with lifetime achievement award

While the two reclined on an animal-print laden bed, it was clear that they shared a close bond, and Melanie even wrote: "Thankful that my Mom is still here with us."

The 92-year-old icon garnered a strong reaction from fans and celebrities alike, many of whom still touted Tippi as being a beautiful figure.

MORE: Melanie Griffith's daughter Stella Banderas enjoys bikini-clad vacation with boyfriend

Even ex-husband Antonio Banderas left a comment which read: "Love for both of you ladies," while many left scores of heart emojis and Olivia Harrison wrote: "What a blessing."

A fan said: "So beautiful Melanie! You are so lucky to still have her. Happy Holidays, Beautiful!" while another added: "Thankful for you still having her. You are so blessed."

Melanie expressed her gratitude for still having her mother in her life

The actress is a mom herself to three children, eldest son Alexander Bauer with ex-husband Steven Bauer, Dakota Johnson with Don Johnson, and Stella Banderas with Antonio.

In fact, she got the opportunity to reunite with Don over the holiday weekend as they got together with several other members of the extended family.

MORE: Melanie Griffith stuns fans by stripping to underwear for candid photos

MORE: Exes Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson reunite for iconic family photo shoot

Some of their kids from their previous marriages were present as well, while Melanie even posed alongside Don's now wife Kelly Phleger as the two have maintained a strong familial relationship.

The entire group were even seen engrossed in board games in one photograph, showcasing that a good time was had by all in the blended family gathering.

The actress reunited with her ex-husband Don and their extended family over the holiday weekend

"A bunch of family moments. Grateful for each one of them. Laughter, memories, and love," the Oscar-nominated actress captioned her set of images, receiving a warm response from her followers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.