When it comes to a sense of style, Shania Twain is one of those celebrities that has it all figured it out, whether it's her glam-meets-camp performance looks or her more elegant red carpet designs.

But even her casual fits tend to make quite the impression, as evidenced by her latest photo which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

The singer posed for a photo in a pair of blue skinny jeans and a black solid tee, paired with a crisp long olive green jacket, a military baseball cap, and round-rimmed sunglasses.

The fresh-faced star was joined on her day out by her dog, seen peeking out of her bag, with the post captioned: "Got the essentials," alongside a slew of laughing emojis.

The superstar country singer has wowed fans with her fashion since the start of her career, and one of her latest social media posts highlights that.

She revealed that a few of her music videos were being remastered in HD, including From This Moment On, When, and her biggest crossover hit to date, You're Still The One.

While her followers often recollect seeing her on a beach in the latter's music video in her flowy dress and wind-swept locks as a highlight, it's the video for When that showcases her eye for style.

Shania looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful gown paired with a stole that trailed behind her, walking down a staircase and belting with the backing orchestra beside her.

The pale green gown was made of a suede fabric, not only harkening back to her country roots but also providing a nice sheen to the look.

"You're Still The One, From This Moment On and When are the next collection of my music videos to receive the HD treatment... Just gorgeous! Watch on my YouTube now and let me know what you think!" she wrote.

