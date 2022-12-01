Jamie Lee Curtis dazzles the red carpet in a blue floor-length sequined gown The Halloween Ends star certainly knows how to wow

Jamie Lee Curtis is no stranger to making an impression on a red carpet with her style, whether it's in sleek power suits or elegant gowns.

She opted for another stunning version of the latter for her latest carpet appearance at the Women's Guild event on Wednesday, where she was even honored for her charitable work.

The actress made a splash in her dazzlingly beautiful Dolce & Gabbana gown, a floor-length blue sequined fit that even wrapped around the waist.

It showed off the 64-year-old's trim physique and she paired it with a silver clutch and pointed-toe heels, visible under the gown's slit that even showed some leg. The ensemble was topped off with minimal silver jewelry.

Jamie looked incredible gliding down the carpet with her friends and colleagues as they celebrated the work of those as part of the Cedars Sinai institution.

The Halloween Ends star shared a series of photos captured from the event, including moments with her fellow honorees and her own time on the stage cracking jokes.

Jamie looked incredible in her Dolce & Gabbana floor-length gown

"[DISCO] with a purpose!" she penned for the caption of her post, using a disco ball emoji to add a bit more fun to the night's theme.

"The @womensguild honored me and Nadine and Fred Rosen for their incredible work on behalf of the institution and @carolinerhea4real cracked wise and said she looked like Mrs. Claus with an @onlyfans account."

Jamie continued: "People gathered in community to demonstrate the power of giving and I was very happy to be there."

Her fans quickly took to the comments section to praise her work but especially rave over her outfit as one wrote: "Love the dress. You are stunning."

The actress mingled and was honored by the Women's Guild that night

Another added: "You look stellar in that gown!! The perfect blue!!" while a third also commented: "Always gorgeous Jamie."

