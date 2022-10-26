Helena Christensen is effortlessly beautiful and she proved that on Wednesday as she enjoyed a dip in the natural springs that surround her home.

Helen looked sensational in the photos as she styled out a tiny white one-piece that showed off her dazzling figure, but this wasn't the only swimsuit that the model had packed for her excursion. She also styled out a floral one-piece, wearing the slinky item in several of the photos as she lounged in the still waters or jumped around on the shoreline.

Helena had gone for a casual look as she headed for her swim, wearing a pink sweater and a pair of gray tracksuit bottoms.

The former Victoria's Secret model also shared an idyllic glimpse at a zen location, which featured a stone path by the riverside and a small temple nestled among the trees.

"Life in technicolor," she captioned her serene shots.

The star enjoyed the cold waters

Fans went wild in the comments, with many calling the star "beautiful" as they raved about the pictures.

One teased: "Hats off to you for getting in! It's a bit brrrrr!" while a second commented: "You are a wild woman- and I love the short hair!"

And a third penned: "So amazing!! Looks like such a beautiful part of the world. Well done for experiencing it all as much as you do!"

Helena has been wowing fans with her bikini shoots for decades, and last week she thrilled when she shared an iconic shot from a photoshoot done many years ago.

The model brought a range of swimsuits with her

Helena modeled a black halterneck bikini with matching high-cut bottoms, looking effortlessly beautiful.

The 53-year-old tagged the photographer Sante D'Orazio, 66, the American who was behind so many of the glamourous fashion campaigns of the era.

Helena's one million-strong Instagram fanbase was quick to spot the treasured snaps that she shared on the platform. One exclaimed: "Bond girls want to be you!"

A second gushed: "Damn she still looks amazing" and a third raved: "You're so gorgeous, I always have to really wonder if this is a current pic or one from years ago," sweetly adding, "I get the feeling you're a beautiful soul as well, the best part!"

