Helena Christensen's latest hair transformation is a must see

Helena Christensen stepped out in New York City to debut an impossibly glossy cropped hairstyle on Thursday night, and we had to take a close look at those bangs.

SEE: Helena Christensen rocks nothing but a scarf in poignant new photo

The supermodel rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars and fellow model Coco Rocha on Thursday night when she attended an exclusive Sézane fashion party and she was the belle of the ball. All eyes were on Helena's deep chestnut bobbed hair and thick new bangs. Helena's new hairstyle framed her exquisite features and surprisingly, she dropped her favoured red matt lipstick for a masterful stoke of something else.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen Upstaged By Companion During Summer Swim

Helena swept a metallic amber eyeshadow over her large green eyes and added a touch of bronze to her cheekbones and lips too. The paired-down beauty look kept all focus on her hair, and she shared plenty of snaps on Instagram.

Helena's glossy bob made fans swoon

The Danish star tagged her wonderful stylists in her Instagram post: "Last night one of my favorite duos @hungvanngo @harryjoshhair scrubbed me up for a beautiful evening with this well-dressed gang for @sezane."

The 90s icon's one million fans loved the look, "Wow, love the new hairstyle" replied one fan almost immediately, another fan agreed: "It looks AWEsome", and a third fan agreed that "that haircut is spot on".

Hours later, Helena was still inundated with compliments saying "you are so beautiful with this haircut." A keen Instagram follower suggested that Helena's beauty "must be all down to that fresh river water!"

SEE: Helena Christensen dons backless swimsuit for jaw-dropping beauty treatment

MORE: Helena Christensen reveals huge DIY hair transformation - before and after photos

Helena's familiar beachy waves

Helena swears by cold water swimming and regularly posts videos of herself plunging into the fresh, icy cold river which runs by her Catskill Mountain retreat in Upstate New York. Earlier this month fans reacted with hilarious comments when they saw Helena bravely plunging into the river while her beloved dog tested the water before promptly retreating, totally unimpressed.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton's famous vintage dress is SO popular

MORE: Helena Christensen displays tattooed bikini body in striped swimsuit

The fashion and beauty icon captioned her post: "Cold water swimming season has begun" with a comical freezing face emoji and love heart. However, celebrity friends like actress Julianne Moore couldn't get over their shock, penning: "I honestly can't believe you do this", and another fan exclaimed: "And I love how your dog is like… no thanks!!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.