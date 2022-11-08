Helena Christensen looks sublime in makeup-free unfiltered selfie See how 90s icon looks today - a never-before-seen photo

Helena Christensen may have become a renowned photographer since being crowned one of the most beautiful women of the 90s – but no photography tricks were needed when she revealed her entirely makeup-free complexion.

The stunning 53-year-old supermodel and philanthropist took to Instagram on Monday to share an incredible photograph of herself looking better than ever as she posed makeup-free and seemingly without any help from filters. Helena looked straight into the camera lens with her piercing emerald green eyes as she bathed in natural daylight.

The Danish-born star wore a simple white linen print camisole with her glossy, newly cropped hair tousled and casually brushed to one side.

Helena captioned the Instagram Story: "Gonna work from home and listen to Joni Mitchell all day", and fans were able to catch a sneak peek into her smart study which was decorated with cool duck-egg blue painted panelling, wooden chairs and an artfully placed branch of scarlet-hued sea coral.

Helena's one million-strong Instagram fanbase is more accustomed to seeing the mother-of-one-turned-fashion designer modelling her latest lingerie collections or sharing enticing glimpses of how she maintains her impressively toned physique...

Helena's daring cold water swimming adventures

The fearless model routinely embarks on strenuous mountain hikes around her home in the Catskill Mountain range of New York State.

In October, Helena took to Instagram to declare that: "Cold water swimming season has begun", along with a video of herself plunging into the flowing, freezing cold river wearing nothing but a backless bathing suit. This left many of her fans convinced that "that’s her way to eternal beauty!"

