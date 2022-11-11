Helena Christensen stuns fans with very handsome photo of rarely-seen famous family member Helena's photo was a revelation

Helena Christensen might be one of the world's most famous supermodels – but on Friday fans discovered that she has a striking relative who has already graced the covers of magazines around the world…

The Danish-born 90s icon took to her Instagram Stories to post a black and white image of a topless, chiseled and very photogenic young man. Helena has always been private about her romantic life, so the photo made fans everywhere sit up and pay close attention. The photo caption revealed that it was in fact her nephew, Oliver Sonne, a Danish football player whose looks have landed him in Vogue!

Helena captioned the image: "HAPPY BDAY NEPHEW" with heart, balloon, birthday cake and firework emojis.

The 22-year-old posed for the photograph with his tattooed torso on full display, revealing an assortment of birds and cherubs artistically inked across his chest and arms.

Helena's surprise Instagram Story

Although Oliver plays football full-time for the Danish Superliga team Silkeborg IF, and is under contract for at least another year, he seems to be gradually following in his aunt Helena's footsteps.

Oliver and Helena share a love of the great outdoors

At just 17 years old, Oliver made his first magazine cover appearance on Vogue Hommes, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh.

Helena meanwhile has become a renowned photographer in her own right and she shot her nephew for the Vogue Hommes edition which saw Oliver stepping out around the streets of New York in style.

