Kate Hudson wows fans in slinky leather catsuit amid glowing Knives Out reviews

Kate Hudson is the epitome of a Hollywood star as she poses in a slinky leather catsuit for a new photoshoot.

The actress shared a shot from her shoot with Queue magazine where she wore the sexy outfit by Vex Clothing that hugged her curves and was paired with a wide brimmed hat and the Skyhigh 145 block platform heels from the shoe designer Stuart Weitzman.

Famous friends and fans alike were in awe of the new look with many leaving fire emojis.

Kate has been wearing a series of show-stopping looks as of late, and if there is anyone who can style out a series of awe-inducing red carpet looks, it's the Knives Out: Glass Onion actress.

The star showed off an array of looks she has sported at various press events to promote her new film, and one in particular caught our eye when the 43-year-old channelled her iconic character Penny Lane from Almost Famous in a sixties-style mini dress.

Featuring an ebony hue, long fluted sleeves, a micro-mini silhouette and a figure-skimming fit, the playful number effortlessly served up gothic romance with a tinge of boho flair. Kate completed her look by wearing her golden locks down loose and cascading past her shoulders. She styled her hair in a half-up-half-down princess 'do and opted for a natural beauty palette.

Kate wowed fans with the leather look

Kate has been receiving acclaim for her role in the new Netflix film, a sequel Ryan Johnson’s smash hit 2019 film starring Daniel Craig.

The new movie sees tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island and a murder mystery evening. But when someone turns up dead for real, Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

The film has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and Collider praised Kate as “quite excellent as one of the more broadly funny characters".

