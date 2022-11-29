Kate Hudson stuns in wow-factor corset and heels The Almost Famous star simply does not age

Kate Hudson isn't afraid of a va va voom moment – as her latest look proves. The Hollywood star graced the pages of Netflix Queue Magazine in a feminine corset concoction, tapping into one of this year's hottest Victorian trends.

KATE SPEAKS OUT: How famous mother Goldie Hawn has influenced her

Kate, 43, mesmerized in a fuchsia pink corset boasting a satin finish, ribbed boning, a silhouette-defining scoop neck and shimmering gold hardware. She paired the partywear piece, which is very reminiscent of nineties Versace, with a pinstripe midi skirt – adding an office-friendly twist to her bombshell attire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

In the image, Kate lay across a raspberry-toned leather sofa, clasping one of her chunky white slingback platform heels in her hand. She completed her Y2K aesthetic by slipping into some sheer tights and slinging a gold chain belt across her hips.

STUNNING PHOTOS: Kate Hudson most sensational swimsuit photos revisited

The star wore her cascading blonde locks down for the glamorous shoot and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend to highlight her natural features. A large gold choker adorned her neck, while a pair of unmissable pearl stud earrings exuded opulence to the extreme.

Other snapshots in the glossy series included the mother-of-three upping the ante in a lime green sheer dress, which came complete with black high-waisted bikini bottoms. Not to mention, a black latex catsuit that was paired with a broadly brimmed hat and boasted waist-cinching belt detailing.

Kate Hudson loves a showstopping outfit

Kate took to social media to share the ever-youthful photographs with her fans online. She captioned the post: "@netflixqueue Interview by @kristasmith Photographed by @charlie__chops Styling by @sophielopez Hair by @gregoryrussellhair Makeup by @fionastiles Nails by @ashlie_johnson Set design by @nucalifornia."

MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter steals the show in rare appearance with football star

Of course, the actress' fans flocked to her bustling comments section to applaud her sensual style. "Iconic," one wrote, while another added: "Beautiful." A third noted: "You look amazing," and a fourth said: "Beauty."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.