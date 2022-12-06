Meghan Markle causes a stir in an elegant gown for powerful red carpet comeback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in NYC earlier this week in honour of the Ripple of Hope Award Gala held on Tuesday evening.

Arriving in style, Meghan, 41, graced the red carpet wearing an ethereal white off-the-shoulder column dress, complete with a slit that went up the leg, a pleated skirt, and a bardot neckline.

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York

The mother-of-two's stunning ensemble, custom Louis Vuitton, was paired perfectly with black pointed toe heels, a matching Givency clutch, gold earrings, and Princess Diana's aquamarine ring.

Meghan styled her sleek raven tresses in an elegant bun, completing her glamorous Hollywood aesthetic with a radiant beauty glow consisting of fluttery lashes, a rosy blush and nude lip.

Prince Harry looked equally dapper as he accompanied his wife on the red carpet, wearing a sleek deep blue suit and tie.

Meghan made quite the impression in an elegant fitted gown

The two were quite the pair, not only presenting strikingly with their ensembles, but also seeming quite relaxed and warm on the carpet, walking hand-in-hand and smiling to everyone.

Harry and Meghan were invited to the event to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family.

The foundation is named after former President Kennedy's younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968 during his presidential campaign.

Reflecting on Harry and Meghan's award, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Kerry Kennedy, said: "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

The Duke and Duchess looked very happy to be there

She continued: "They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it…"

Tuesday marks Harry and Meghan's first red carpet appearance since November 2021. The couple attended the Salute to Freedom Gala, where the Duchess painted the town red in an unforgettable Carolina Herrera gown.

Meghan was due to appear at a gala celebrating Variety magazine's new 'Power of Women' issue in September this year but cancelled in light of Queen Elizabeth II's sad death.

