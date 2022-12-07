Shania Twain dazzles on the red carpet in most iconic look to date The songstress looked immaculate

Shania Twain rocked the most incredible ensemble on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to enjoy the People's Choice Awards ceremony.

Paying homage to her iconic 1998 leopard-print look, the 57-year-old slipped into a custom Rodarte gown complete with a plethora of striking details.

Her jaw-dropping outfit featured a stunning maxi black velvet skirt, a sheer bodysuit and a daring leopard-print bralette. In terms of accessories, Shania elevated her outfit with a matching leopard-print hooded cape, pear drop diamante earrings and a single statement cocktail ring.

Channelling her inner pop princess, the That Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker debuted a bold candyfloss pink hairdo which she teamed with a pink palette of makeup. Opting for an age-defying look, Shania sported a bronzed complexion, baby pink eyeshadow, a bright pink lip and lashings of mascara.

Shania looked flawless

The Canadian singer stunned fans when she later took to the stage in a red vinyl coat embellished with glittering rhinestones. In keeping with the all-red theme, Shania turned heads in a matching red cowboy hat and red-tinted sunglasses.

Fans took to social media to heap praise on the singer's epic medley. "QUEEN SHANIA looked and sounded INCREDIBLE!" gushed one Instagram follower, whilst a second remarked: "I'm still shook to my core from this experience."

The singer experimented with her hair

Reacting to her impressive vocals, a third fan chimed: "She atttttttttttte this performance can't wait to see her live and the mix of vocals were great," and a fourth added: "Iconic performance by a legend," followed by a love heart emoji.

Shania's memorable evening didn't end there. In recognition of her glittering career, the 'Queen of Country' was honoured with the People's Choice Music Icon Award. Upon collecting her award, the Grammy-award winning singer reflected on some of her standout fashion moments.

"I've enjoyed creating fashion moments in many of my music videos over the years," she said.

Shania took to the stage in a bold red ensemble

"I think, for celebrating the influence that I may have had on popular culture, it makes me smile when I think back at the very first videos that I made, especially the denim on denim.

"I mean, I just went through my closet, picked out whatever I had, or I went to a department store and picked out the budget things because they didn't have a big budget.

"And you know, what with a sharp pair of scissors and a big imagination…I just pulled and chopped and…hoped for the best."

