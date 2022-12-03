Shania Twain looks unbelievable in daring denim outfit for new cover shoot The star has still got it

Shania Twain can do no wrong when it comes to her cowgirl sense of style and her latest look blew fans away yet again.

The country music queen wowed in an outfit nobody was expecting as she posed up a storm for the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine.

Shania pulled out all the stops in a racy figure-hugging dress with splits up to her thighs. The dress had suspender belts attached to some seriously impressive, long denim boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain recreates iconic look nothing but a cowboy hat and boots

The outfit showed of her lean legs and she topped it off with a cowboy hat where a bird of prey had perched.

Shania captioned the post: "Giving you the Canadian tuxedo... deconstructed(!!) for the cover of @theststyle. Thank you to the entire team who put this shoot together, I absolutely loved doing it!! And special thank you to Ruby, the gorgeous falcon, for not gauging my eyes out. You too are an icon! Read my interview in The Sunday Times Style, available this Sunday."

Fans went absolutely wild for her appearance and commented: "I’m DYING this is so major I want to cry," and, "You’re such an inspiration!!!!!! Im dying to go to a show."

Shania looked amazing for her Style covershoot

Magic is currently in the air for Shania as she counts down to a big TV moment for her career, having been recruited to partake in the upcoming Disney anniversary special for Beauty and the Beast.

The singer appeared in the first poster released for the special alongside the star-studded cast including several other prominent musicians and actors.

Shania herself looked quite radiant, standing out as she posed in a bright purple dress with a low-cut neckline, a gathered hem at the neck, and statement shoulders.

Shania is no stranger to show-stopping looks

Josh Groban, H.E.R., Martin Short, Joshua Henry, and Rita Moreno, among others, are signed on to make the special all the more magical.

"There may be something here that wasn't here before! On Dec 15, get ready for #BeautyAndTheBeast30th," the caption alongside the poster read.

