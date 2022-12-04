Shania Twain strikes a pose in leather coat and thigh-high boots The Waking Up Dreaming singer is quite the chameleon

Shania Twain is proving herself to be quite the malleable star when it comes to translating her charming good looks to the pages of magazines.

The singer took a sharp turn, however, as she embraced a completely different vibe for her recent shoot with The Sunday Times Style.

She went for quite a bold combination of black with neon orange, sporting a leather trench coat with side splits as she showed off her incredibly toned legs.

They were also a showcase for her bright thigh-high heeled boots, also in leather, which when paired with her slicked back do and bold red lip, gave her a much more grungy look.

In another photograph from the shoot she shared, she opted for a more daring take on a Canadian tuxedo, pairing wide-legged denim pants with a matching cropped jacket and leopard-print heels.

Once again, it was the slicking back of her brunette locks and the bold make-up that marked the most significant departure from her usual style, and it definitely made a statement.

Shania looked like a new person in her latest magazine shoot

Fans were definitely just as stunned as they shared their reactions to the shots, with one simply saying: "I'M DECEASED. THIS IS ICONIC."

Another gushed: "Miss Shania slay boots the house denim down whose bed were those boots under Twain," while a third added: "Queen of Lewks! We love this for you!!"

In her interview, the You're Still The One singer opened up about her eye and love for fashion and why she's felt such an affinity toward experimenting with different looks and patterns.

"With clothes, I could speak and tell a story about myself, by the way I moved my body, the drape of the fabrics, the colors, where the focus was," she said. "And I loved that about fashion, the fun of it, the expression."

The singer opened up about insecurities regarding her appearance and relationship with fashion

A lot of it, she said, stemmed from insecurities with regards to her femininity, even saying that she would flatten her chest "until there was nothing girl about me."

