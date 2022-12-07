Rachel Riley wows fans in floral minidress as she shares heart-warming photos The Countdown star looks stunning

Maths whiz Rachel Riley shared some stunning photos on Instagram on Wednesday – and it was all for a great cause.

The mum-of-two shared a series of snaps to social media from her time at the ICAP charity day, where she represented Alzheimer's Research UK.

They included her saluting alongside a man dressed as a green soldier and hugging more green soldiers, as well as juggling more than one phone as she posed in an office.

The star looked the picture of relaxed chic in a black mini dress with a bold pink floral print and a deep V-neck, which she paired with opaque black tights and black boots.

Rachel's blonde locks flowed loosely and she kept her makeup simple with a bold lip. The presenter captioned the images: "Bonkers morning at @ICAPCharityDay for @alzheimersresearchuk.

"Amazing efforts on the fancy dress and all revenues and commissions for today go to charity - what a nice bunch they are! Especially enjoyed the impromptu Countdown game with 101 Dalmatians…

Rachel shared the photos on Instagram

"Thanks to ICAP for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK in their efforts to diagnose and treat the disease much easier than we’re currently able to, and to Spencer for the toy soldier escort… #icapcharityday".

Her fans were delighted by the pictures, with their comments including: "Very pretty [heart eyes emoji],"

"You look fantastic Rachel. Hope you raised a lot of money. Great work," and: "So cool". Rachel has long been a fan of stylish minidresses and pulls them off so well.

The star always looks so glamorous

Earlier in the year, she sported a round-neck floral dress featuring a deep strawberry hue, a classic floral print boasting indigo petals and green foliage with short sleeves.

The beloved host shared the selfie online with friends and fans, and one of her followers responded: "Outstandingly beautiful and stunning".

