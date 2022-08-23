Rachel Riley wows in the most striking floral mini dress and unusual accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Riley delighted fans as slipped on a pretty red floral dress for a surprising selfie. The Countdown presenter took to social media to show off her timeless frock and clasped an unusual accessory that left fans with questions.

The star sported a round-neck floral dress featuring a deep strawberry hue, a classic floral print boasting indigo petals and green foliage, in addition to a short sleeve silhouette. She wore her blonde hair down loose in carefully coiled curls and opted for a dramatic beauty blend.

A flawless complexion, a dark smoky eye, a defined brow and a rose-pink lip made for a dewy skin glow.

Rachel pulled a comedic sad face as she clutched an unusual object – a cabbage. As she grasped the vegetable, she flashed a glimpse of a stunning array of chunky gemstone rings which perfectly complemented her ruby red dress.

Rachel looked radiant in red florals

The beloved host shared the selfie online with friends and fans, alongside the caption: "The TV husband is back and covid-free! Tune in every day 2.10pm Channel 4 for the foreseeable to see the wonderful @mrcolinmurray hosting Countdown and to see why this cabbage is my new best friend. I bet the mums can guess already…"

Fans reacted with glee at Rachel's post and charming dress look. "Outstandingly beautiful and stunning," one user wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful." A third added: "Such gorgeousness," and a fourth said: "Such a gorgeous red dress."

Jersey Floral V-Neck Midaxi Wrap Dress, £59, Marks and Spencer

If you couldn't agree more, then we have just the number for you. This delightful jersey floral midaxi dress is an ideal alternative and will make for the perfect summer wardrobe staple. Featuring flattering flowing jersey fabric, a regular fit, fluted cuffs and a split hemline, the garment is the perfect smart-casual piece.

Earlier this week, Rachel sparked a sweet fan reaction after she shared a series of photos of her baby daughter, Noa.

Taking to Instagram, the Countdown star posted a trio of snaps of her nine-month-old to mark a very special milestone. In the photos, the young tot could be seen playing outside at a park, exploring the slides and wooden playhouse

