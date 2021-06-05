Rachel Riley highlights baby bump in gorgeous black dress for romantic date night The Countdown star is expecting her second child

Rachel Riley was positively glowing on Friday night as she enjoyed a rare date night with husband Pasha Kovalev.

The Countdown star looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress as she cradled her blossoming baby bump at a Cabaret All Stars show in London.

Rachel and Pasha appeared thrilled to be out as they posed up a storm on the red carpet – as seen in photos obtained by Mail Online – with Pasha even giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek.

The pregnant TV star looked sensational for her night on the town. Her sleeveless frock featured fringed detailing on the skirt and a high neckline.

She added a pair of black, cut-out heels and highlighted her growing stomach with a stylish gold chain belt around her trim waist.

Adding a pop of colour, Rachel finished off her look with a sparkly purple clutch bag and bold red lipstick.

Rachel is expecting her second child in the autumn

Rachel and Pasha are excitedly counting down the months until their new arrival. The couple are already parents to 18-month-old daughter, Maven. She met her future husband when they were partnered up on Strictly in 2013, and announced her pregnancy with Maven in May 2019.

One month later, the couple decided to elope and tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony, before welcoming their baby girl in December 2019.

Rachel and Pasha welcomed Maven in December 2019

The TV star announced her second pregnancy in April - at the time, she posted a picture of herself standing next to the iconic Countdown board which read out the word, "fittriley", an anagram for "fertility".

"A special teatime teaser," she wrote. "And your clue is... Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her... " She added: "And it'll only get worse till Autumn! Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave."

