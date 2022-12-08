Jane Moore stuns in feathered party dress post marriage breakdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While break-ups are a seriously painful occurrence and often require a solid grieving period, sleepless nights and copious amounts of ice cream, they make for a fabulous fashion glow-up. Jane Moore understood the assignment, as she appeared on our screens on Thursday looking divine following news that she has split from her husband of 20 years Gary Farrow.

The 60-year-old looked party-ready in a teal frock by Mint Velvet. Featuring a midi silhouette and a rich jade-green hue, a simple crew neckline, elbow-length sleeves and feather-trimmed sleeves, the garment offered up an ideal balance of festive and flirty.

WATCH: Jane Moore reveals current living situation amid shock marriage breakdown

Jane completed her seasonal attire by wearing her blonde hair down loose in her signature straightened crop. She showcased her go-to camera-ready makeup look, centering around a dark smoky eye.

On the Loose Women panel, Jane was joined by Radio DJ Ronan Kemp, I'm a Celebrity star Charlene White and Katie Piper. The Loose Women ladies were clearly feeling festive as Charlene sparkled in a silver sequin number and Katie looked gorgeous in a green ribbed knit concoction.

Jane Moore looked terrific in teal

Update your party season wardrobe and add Jane's feathered frock to your online shopping basket. Simply team the piece with some barely-there metallic heels and a simple clutch bag and allow your new look to command attention.

Green Feather Midi Dress, £199, Mint Velvet

Jane announced that she has split from her husband, just months after they marked 20 years of marriage.

The star told her co-hosts on Wednesday that she still shares a home with her "best friend" Gary and their kids Ellie, Grace and Lauren – who acted as her bridesmaids. However, they plan to sell the family home in January and purchase separate properties "near each other" in 2023.

The separation did not come out of the blue, as Jane admitted they discussed breaking up last year before she decided to care for Gary after he fell and broke his leg.

