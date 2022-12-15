Princess Kate stuns in flattering trousers and recycled knitwear for festive appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales delighted fans on Wednesday evening with a surprise appearance ahead of her Together at Christmas carol concert, which will air on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The radiant royal mother appeared in a video shared via her and Prince William's official Instagram account. In the intimate clip, which gave royal fans a rare look behind-the-scenes, Princess Kate could be seen hanging baubles on a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights. "Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas carol concert tomorrow," she captioned her video.

WATCH: Princess Kate looks cool and casual in her favourite Christmas jumper

Loading the player...

Looking casual and cool, the stylish Princess donned a cosy festive jumper from Holland Cooper. She previously wore the 'Fairisle' knit, which features a festive embroidered trim on the neckline and sleeves, to read a classic children's bedtime story on CBeebies last December.

Kate teamed her festive knit with black 'Axon' trousers from one of her favourite red-carpet designers Roland Mouret. The £779 wide-leg trousers are also a repeat from the royal's famous wardrobe - she was first spotted wearing them last December during a visit to Westminster Abbey.

Princess Kate beamed as she added the final touches to the tree

Keeping it simple, the royal accessorized with a pair of delicate gold drop earrings, letting her glossy mane fall past her shoulders in voluminous curls.

Royal fashion fans were quite to note the repeat of Kate's Christmassy jumper. "I love seeing Kate rewearing clothes - especially this sweater!" commented a royal fan, as another noted: "I appreciate that she is wearing repeats and looks festive."

SEE: Princess Kate just wore Princess Diana's famous fashion staple - did you spot it?

MORE: Princess Kate's Mulberry bag collection will astound you - we want them all

SHOP SIMILAR

Fair Isle Jumper, was £130, now £65, Boden

Princess Kate has made a more sustainable shift with her sartorial choices of late, choosing to recycle previously-worn pieces and give her preloved clothes another chance to shine.

Earlier this month, the future Queen Consort stepped into the spotlight with her husband at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston, rocking a silhouette-hugging green dress from Solace London.

The royal previously wore the Roland Mouret trousers in Copenhagen, too

The royal wore the luxury label's 'Sabina Maxi Dress,' which is a floor-length modern gown featuring an exaggerated neckline and retails for $525.

However, instead of buying new or sourcing a bespoke tailor, the mother-of-three rented the dress from fashion rental platform HURR - and it cost just £74.

A CLOSER LOOK: Kate Middleton spellbinds in rented gown for Earthshot Prize awards

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.