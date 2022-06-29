Emma Raducanu plays Wimbledon in £7.5k earrings that look just like Duchess Kate's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Reigning US Open Champion Emma Raducanu made her Wimbledon Centre Court debut on Tuesday, dripping in Tiffany jewellery worth an estimated £30,000.

The 19-year-old tennis star took to the court to take on Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck, winning 6-4 6-4. Along with her Wimbledon whites, Emma sported a dazzling pair of pearl teardrop earrings set in platinum, encrusted with diamonds and believed to be worth £7,575 from the Tiffany Victoria collection.

Emma's fans were quick to react to a video on TikTok posted by @rrd_970 that read: "Anyone else notice the £7,500 pearl and diamond Tiffany earrings Emma is wearing today…"

"Emma has sacrificed a lot for her tennis career, so did her parents. She splashes out on nice earrings, good for her," one fan replied. "She deserves them, she won the US open and will win Wimbledon one day," added a second fan, while a third penned: "Good for her, she's earned it! You go girl."

Emma stepped onto court wearing approximately £30k worth of jewellery

Emma also wore a £3,875 necklace from the same collection, whilst adorning her wrist with a staggering £18,900 Tiffany bangle for her Center Court debut.

The British tennis champion is believed to have signed a £2 million sponsorship deal with Tiffany & Co. back in September.

Emma's dizzying success at the US Open last September, where she became the British female to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years, has dubbed her tennis royalty - so it comes as no surprise she's rocking jewellery fit for the Queen.

In fact, Emma's stunning Tiffany teardrop earrings are strikingly similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Annoushka earrings. Kate has worn their £350 18ct gold baroque pearl earring drops for some of the most special moments in her life.

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her pearl drop earrings

The Duchess wore the earrings in the first official photograph shared of Prince George, as well as outside the Lindo Wing to publicly welcome Princess Charlotte to the world.

Emma plays her next match at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday 29 June. She will be taking on World No.55 Caroline Garcia.

