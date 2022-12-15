Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes social media exit amid GMA3 drama The ABC News correspondent has had enough

Dr. Jennifer Ashton revealed to her fans earlier in the week that enough was enough and she was making a move off social media.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares update on her health ahead of on-air appearance

The GMA3 host posted on her Instagram Stories that she would be deactivating her Twitter account due to the misinformation and incorrect scientific discussions she'd found.

VIDEO: Dr. Jennifer Ashton's struggle behind-the-scenes of GMA

Loading the player...

"I just deactivated my Twitter account…" she wrote. "The anti-science rhetoric, hate/anger/nastiness & vitriol is just too toxic."

She not only concluded her statement with "#byetwitter," she stated her point even further by adding the N'Sync song Bye, Bye, Bye to the post.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

The move echoes what her former co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did once news of their relationship came to light, as both went off social media then.

However, Jennifer has continued to remain a constant and welcome presence on the show and has kept up an active presence on Instagram to remain connected with her audience and news.

Jennifer announced her move away from Twitter

The popular TV doctor has been flanked by stand-in hosts, but has no doubt found it challenging as the network navigates the future of the show.

That being said, Jennifer hasn't let news of the affair stop her from doing her job and this includes securing some very exciting new guests.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton reminisces about glitzy Manhattan wedding as she shares new photo

ALSO POPULAR: Prince William and Princess Kate spark major reaction with new family Christmas card

The star delighted fans when she posted a photo of herself on set and revealed who would be joining her the day afterwards.

"Tomorrow on @abcgma3, rare access to the Dr Anthony Fauci few have ever seen: inside his day to day routine & the keys to his longevity."

The GMA medical correspondent recently got to speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fans were so excited for the episode and immediately began commenting. "I have learned so much from the two of you. Thank you both for your willingness to share your medical knowledge and even personal experiences to assist our society in dealing with so many issues. You are appreciated."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.