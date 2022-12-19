Mindy Kaling poses up a storm in the most stunning strapless gown you've ever seen The star took to social media…

Mindy Kaling is no stranger to a daring look and on Sunday shared the most stunning update for fans as she showed off her latest ensemble - and she looked incredible.

The actress, 43, was captured posing up a storm in a strapless white mini-dress which she matched with an ultra-stylish blazer in the same ivory shade. The star added sheer black stockings and chunky black platform heels to complete the perfect winter look.

Captioning a string of selfies from her evening she penned: "I never wear winter white! I was always so worried about it not being flattering and also about dropping food on it. Last night @mollyddickson took me out of my comfort zone with this amazing satin blazer and strapless mini by @magdabutrym I loved it! No red wine stains anywhere! Here’s to trying more new fashion risks this year," alongside a champagne glass emoji.

The star's new look certainly got the attention of her celebrity friends, with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon both rushing to leave a message for the star in the comments. Both celebs opted to simply comment with a string of flame emojis.

Mindy was a vision

Another thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the stunning selection of snaps, was Mindy's incredibly toned figure and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star opened up about her easy-to-follow diet.

The key? It's not really a diet at all. "If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it... I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I've lost a little bit of weight, but that's the way I've done it," she said.

Mindy gave birth to her second child in September 2020 and said that having a baby during the pandemic took the pressure off when it came to the toxic culture of "getting back into shape."

The star added a fabulous blazer to the look

Comparing the experience to when she had her daughter, Mindy said: "After I had my daughter, I had to shoot a movie like two months later, so I was very much like, 'Just give me grilled salmon and sautéed spinach. I'm going to eat that for three months."

Mindy reframed her attitude to exercise too, admitting that she used to think working out needed to be "punishing".

Mindy is never short of a daring look

The comedian shared that she "tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," revealing that she now knows that her own goals involve "moving my body a lot, keeping hydrated, and then not having negative connotations.

