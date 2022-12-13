Salma Hayek turns heads in spectacular lace gown as she steps out in NYC The Hollywood star has a fabulous sense of style

Salma Hayek has been keeping a low profile of late but made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in New York City on Monday night.

The Hollywood star wore a gorgeous lace gown, featuring a sheer corset bodice and a ruffled layer skirt. Salma accessorized with a black handbag and wore her brunette hair in a chic updo.

The star was attending the 10th Anniversary of DuJour, and her gown was by Giambattista Vall, priced at $9,200.

Salma splits her time between the United States and London, where her daughter Valentina, 15, attends school.

The actress is married to husband François-Henri Pinault, and is also stepmother to his two children with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde, 21. He also has another son with none other than supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16-years old.

Valentina recently celebrated her milestone 15th birthday in September, and Salma used the opportunity to pay tribute to the teen on social media - giving an incredible insight into their close bond in the process.

Salma Hayek looked fabulous in a black gown as she stepped out in NYC

She shared a series of photos and videos of Valentina on Instagram, and lovingly penned: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

While Valentina was kept out of the spotlight during her childhood, now that she's older she is making several appearances with her famous parents at high-profile events.

The teen was even on Ellen last year, sitting in the audience as her mother appeared on the chat show. During the interview, Salma opened up about her family's unique living situation, revealing that their home is haunted. Valentina was then asked to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house.

The Frida actress has a wonderful sense of style

"Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

