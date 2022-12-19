GMA3 experiences major change as ABC's David Muir takes charge GMA3's cancellation after the show was rocked by T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance

The shake-ups continue for Good Morning America's follow-up hour GMA3: What You Need to Know, after the show was not broadcast in its usual slot on Monday 19 December.

Despite GMA3 appearing in listings – which typically features co-host Amy Robach, who recently revealed her wedding night fight with Andrew Shue before her T.J. Holmes relationship surfaced – viewers weren't able to see the show as planned.

The reason? The show was cast aside for a breaking ABC News special report, covering the final meeting of those part of the January 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol and the following insurrection.

ABC News and World News Tonight's lead anchor David Muir took charge, headlining the special which chronicled the committee's discussions regarding final decisions and criminal charges.

It is one of the few times one of David's segments have aired during daytime TV, usually appearing for his usual news show during primetime hours, with World News Tonight having become a ratings juggernaut for the network.

Not only have Amy and T.J. been put on hiatus following the reveal of their relationship, medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton announced she would be stepping off the air as well.

However, hers is a temporary break, as her latest appearance simply marked her last before going on vacation and returning after the holiday season.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call last week, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off air while they figure out the next stages.

The two have been replaced by a slew of new co-hosts, including Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos in the initial stages.

David headlined the breaking news report

However, they've more recently been subbed by DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, who've quickly built up a strong rapport with their ABC co-star Dr. Ashton.

