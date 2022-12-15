Salma Hayek shocks fans with her fearlessness as she takes on daunting challenge Truly brave!

Salma Hayek is as fashionable as she is fearless, and though fans have known about her great sense of style for years, they were left quite shocked at her bravery.

MORE: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

Not only did she leave her fans shocked, but also none other than Jimmy Fallon truly speechless, who couldn't quite get to her level of fearlessness.

The star made an appearance on the host's late night show on Wednesday, 14 December, and as the two took on one of Jimmy's fear inducing games, the actress was unexpectedly unfazed.

WATCH: Salma Hayek parties in red-hot bikini

Loading the player...

MORE: Today Show anchor Craig Melvin assures worried fans after emergency occurs near studio

For the late night appearance, Salma looked winter chic in a fitted sweater dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, a gray, red and green abstract print, and a ruffled white hem at its ankle length.

She paired the look with sky-high platform combat boots, a red lip, and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

While her fashion moment may have captivated some, it was her participation in the show's Can You Feel It? game that seriously impressed fans, where guests are meant to stick their hands into a box with unknown contents and guess what it is, with items ranging from live animals to weird inanimate objects.

She was truly unfazed

While most guests, and the host himself, approach the mystery box with loads of trepidation, Salma was quite the opposite.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate baby news ahead of Christmas carol concert - find out whose

MORE: David Muir sends heartfelt message to co-star following difficult time

In a clip shared on Instagram, Jimmy is heard exclaiming: "What are you doing?! How are you so…?!" marveling at the House of Gucci star's lack of hesitation, quickly grabbing a music box to guess what it was.

Both chic and fearless!

When it was Jimmy's turn, he could not get on her level, slowly inching towards a shrimp cocktail set-up until he was forced by his guest to face his fears, with her slamming his hand into the martini and him promptly screaming in disgust.

Fans raved about Salma's approach to the game, taking to the comments section under the post on Instagram to write: "He was not prepared to play this game with a woman with no fear," and: "She is the BRAVEST person to ever play this game!!!!" as well as: "Best player of this game ever by far! Loved this!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.