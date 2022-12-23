Dr. Jennifer Ashton wows in swimsuit-clad photo during break from GMA3 The GMA star is on vacation with her family

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is enjoying a well-earned break from GMA3 following the scandal involving Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The chief medical correspondent has jetted off to Hawaii with her family and on Thursday she shared some carefree photos from her getaway – including a stunning photo of herself rocking a striking black swimsuit. Jennifer looked gorgeous in her swimwear, which featured a low-cut, scalloped neckline and high-rise cut.

She coyly posed behind a tree while enjoying some time on the beach, but she did reveal a hint of her impossibly long legs and tiny waist as she beamed for the camera.

Fans loved the glimpse into the star's vacation, but many expressed their sadness at not seeing her on their TV screens each day.

"Enjoy. Have fun and enjoy the warm, miss you on gma3 but I'm happy you're having a great time," one commented.

A second said: "Wow Hawaii and your kids are with you. Have a great vacation, miss your medical advice. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year."

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her revealing swimsuit

A third added: "Happy Holidays. Miss you all on GMA3 can't watch without you three," referring also to Amy and T.J. who have been on hiatus following their relationship news.

The co-stars - who are both married - are taking some time away as ABC decides how to deal with their affair.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call a couple of weeks ago and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Jennifer is vacationing in Hawaii with her family

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off the air while they figure out the next stages.

Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom, and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

