GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in sassy leather dress

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is already back on our screens following her marriage to Tom Werner, and she immediately made a bold fashion statement.

The star took to Instagram to highlight her interview with rapper Fat Joe, and she looked simply sensational in a striking leather midi-dress. The budding fashionista posed next to the music artist in the skintight item that hugged her figure perfectly, highlighting all of her curves. She flashed a huge grin at the camera, which showed off her flawless features.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Fat Joe here today discussing his new book, The Book of Jose. 'A story of triumph and courage…. Your journey may have just begun…'."

Her fans praised her for the insightful interview, but many were distracted by her ensemble as they showered her with compliments.

One shared: "Smokin hot in that dress!" while a second posted: "This dress and Joe!!!!" and a third added: "Your dress is an absolute showstopper!!!"

A fourth said: "Was enjoying my breakfast when I saw you on GMA3. Your dress is stunning beautiful!!!" and a fifth penned: "Sizzling hot."

Jennifer wowed GMA viewers

Jennifer treated fans to plenty of fashion moments during her honeymoon, including one that saw her soaking up some rays in a red-hot bikini.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "I think when you see a full rainbow, a full moon and a shooting star over your husband’s head - it’s a honeymoon sign!"

Fans were quick to comment on the happy post, with one writing: "Wonderful photos! Enjoy your honeymoon," while another wrote: "If I looked like you in a bikini, that's all people would see me in!" A third added: "Enjoy every moment, although we miss you on GMA!"

Another photo showed the newlyweds enjoying some marital bliss as they dined at a cliffside restaurant. We wish we were there!

