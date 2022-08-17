Jennifer Ashton looks so stylish during GMA appearance The television doctor is quite the fashion star

Jennifer Ashton never misses the opportunity to look stylish and she showed that during the week with an incredible outfit.

Resharing a post on her Instagram Stories, the Good Morning America host looked simply dazzling in a pair of white short shorts that highlighted her fabulously toned legs. She completed her stunning outfit with a pair of strappy heels and a green jumper that went over a white top. The photo was shared as she spoke to some of the residential doctors that GMA employ.

The photo gave an insight into the behind-the-scenes of the popular daytime show, and Jennifer shared her joy at the presence of the medical team.

"Love our residents in the ABC med team," she sweetly captioned the post.

Last month, the hardworking star took a well-earned break and headed to Italy where she posed up a storm and displayed her gym-toned physique in a multitude of summer outfits.

One stand-out photo saw her wearing a bright, blue bikini which she'd teamed with a straw cowboy hat.

The star met with medical residents

"Capri highlights," she wrote. "No words." Her fans said she looked stunning and added how envious of her trip they were.

The star has had a tough few months as she contracted COVID-19, which has led to her suffering from some hair loss.

In footage posted online, Jennifer was seen getting scalp injections to see if they could help with her current situation.

The video saw her bravely undertaking the painful procedure, which left many of her followers feeling emotional. Alongside the video, Jennifer shared a lengthy message detailing the procedure.

Dr. Jennifer always has the best fashion

She wrote: "Hair chronicles PRP edition: I went to board-certified Dermatologist @drjrapaport in NJ to see if I was a candidate for PRP scalp injections for my hair situation.

"Dr Rapaport evaluated my scalp and found FOUR causes for my current situation: low protein in my vegan diet (new: since I went vegan 14 months ago), daily styling damage for TV (heat, pulling, drying products, highlights, professional lights), Covid related hair loss and age.

"PRP is considered experimental for hair growth but there have been extensive studies published in peer-review Derm literature about its use. Dr Rapaport has led the US clinical trials in PRP use.

"NOTE: it is not covered by insurance and is expensive. But many have noted that the hair products, pieces, laser caps are also expensive. "I used pronox for analgesia, and i need to go back once a month for four months. #hairloss #prptreatment #covidhairloss."

