Dr. Jennifer Ashton is one of our favorite hosts on Good Morning America, but she briefly jumped ship during the week to speak on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton undergoes medical procedure for important reason as fans show support

The qualified doctor was on the show to talk about mental health in teenagers, and she looked absolutely beautiful as she rocked a slinky bodycon dress. Jennifer looked flawless in the curve-hugging frock that featured white lining across her shoulders and down her sides. She accessorised with a stunning pair of earrings as she wore her blonde locks down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton looks incredible during intense workout

In the photo, she posed with Live hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa, and Kelly also made sure to bring her fashion A-game as she posed in a lavender top paired with maroon trousers.

WOW: Jennifer Ashton looks incredible following au-natural transformation in latest photo

MORE: Amy Robach sparks fan response after T. J. Holmes' hilarious reaction to her return

"Nice to be on @livekellyandryan today talking Self Care, Wellness and tonight's ABC Primetime special on @abc2020 at 10pm ET/ 9 CT-PT hosted by @robinrobertsgma," Jennifer wrote.

"I have a piece about teens and mental health that is eye-opening and tear-jerking… and inspiring. #24months."

Jennifer stunned with her slinky outfit

Her followers quickly praised her, but many loved her gorgeous outfit, as one said: "Smoking Dr Jen," and a second added: "Gorgeous and classy! Happy Doctor's Day!"

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton returns to GMA following battle with COVID

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton inundated with support as she celebrates engagement news

Others had plenty of kind words for the 52-year-old, as one sweetly posted: "Dr. Jen you are such a beautiful women and person in and out. I love watching you. You're brilliant."

Another posted: "Nice work, Dr J. You are so inspiring and helpful," while a third commented: "It's always great to see you on TV, you're so comforting to hear!"

The star knows how to turn out a look

Mental health is a personal subject for Jennifer with the popular host losing her ex-husband, Robert Ashton, to suicide in 2017.

As she marked the fifth anniversary of his death last month, she shared a throwback photo of her family, including the two children, Alex and Chloe, she shared with Robert.

WOW: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows off her fit physique during Turkey Trot workout

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

The photo was of the entire family, including Robert, all wearing matching tie-dye t-shirts and beaming for the camera.

Jennifer wrote: "5 years without you, Rob. We know you are with us every day… the kids honor your spirit with the way they live and the people they have become. We miss you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.