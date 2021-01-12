Janette Manrara stunned fans on Tuesday when she shared a daring photo of herself revealing plenty of skin.

The Strictly Come Dancing star posted a stunning throwback snap on Instagram, which saw her wearing nothing but a blazer and a pair of skinny jeans.

Flashing a hint of her toned stomach, Janette strategically covered up her modesty with the lapels of her jacket as she opted to wear it without a bra.

Gazing down to the ground, Janette simply captioned the image: "Oldie but a goodie…" Her fans were quick to praise the photo, with one commenting: "Such a gorgeous photo with a gorgeous girl in it! Stunning."

Another wrote: "OMG I love love love this!! Look amazing as always." A third added: "Love this photo! So pretty."

Janette Manrara stunned fans with her daring photo

Janette has been sharing some stunning outfit snaps lately, and throwbacks or not, they're ultra-gorgeous!

On Monday morning, the dancer posted a professional shot of herself looking beautiful in black and white, adding a motivational caption.

"Monday. Motivated, determined, and ready to slay the day! #Monslay," she simply wrote, prompting plenty of followers to comment on the gorgeous photo.

Janette shared this gorgeous photo on Monday

"Seriously Janette. Could you look any closer to perfect if you even tried?!" one fan wrote, while another added: "You look amazing in this photo!"

Janette is clearly missing styling herself for special events since she also shared a glamorous throwback shot of herself and husband Aljaz Skorjanec on Sunday.

Reminiscing on nights out with husband Aljaz

Wearing a plunging metallic gown, the image dates back to Julien Macdonald's charity fashion show in aid of the Royal Osteoporosis Society - and we're not surprised Janette loves reminiscing about her look by the glitzy designer, who was her partner on Strictly back in 2013.

"Missing the days of dressing up for beautiful evenings out," she captioned the post.

