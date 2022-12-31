Christine McGuinness looks incredible in sheer bodysuit and knee-high boots for night out Christine looks unreal!

Christine McGuinness has been positively glowing recently, and the star looked as gorgeous as ever on Friday as she enjoyed a night out.

The mother-of-three, who split from her husband Paddy McGuinness in July, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps wearing a sheer bodysuit, which she teamed with a black mini skirt and a pair of knee-high boots.

RELATED: Christine and Paddy McGuinness enjoy first family holiday together since split

Christine looked stunning in her all-black ensemble

Christine rounded off the glam ensemble with a pair of heart print sheer tights and a black leather blazer. She styled her blonde locks in voluminous waves, with a glam makeup look consisting of a soft smokey eye, a touch of bronzer, and a pink matte lip. Lovely!

Christine revealed that she attending a screening for an upcoming short film, sharing that she makes a cameo in the comedy.

The 34-year-old also shared a video on her Instagram to round up her 2022 memories, with the caption leading fans to wonder if it referenced her split from Paddy. It read: "More than ready for 202FREE. HNY. Thank you for sticking with me this year. I appreciate you."

MORE: 17 best knee-high boots for winter for every budget & style

Friends and followers were quick to comment on the post. Carol Vorderman wrote: "What a year for you C… such a new chapter. Wonderful to see you ending your year in a such a high."

Another follower added: "Find that happiness, you are glowing!"

Christine split from Paddy McGuinness back in July after 11 years together. They issued a joint statement on Instagram when they announced the shock separation, which read:

READ: Princess Kate's New Year's Eve dress revealed?

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox