Cindy Crawford is as flawless as ever as she poses in slinky gown and slippers The supermodel is enjoying some time off

Cindy Crawford has just never aged, and she wowed fans on Friday when she posed in a stunning white dressing gown and pair of fluffy slippers.

The supermodel was posing in a garden next to a tree, and she also wowed with her gorgeously toned legs, as one peeked through from underneath her gown. The star finished up her glamorous ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, while her luscious brunette hair cascaded down her shoulders.

The star had a simple caption for her post, as she wrote: "Out of office," following it up with the face wearing sunglasses and palm tree emojis.

Fans went crazy in the comments, as one shared: "Still the most beautiful woman on the planet!" and a second added: "A natural beauty. Smart, beautiful, kind."

A third posted: "I just simply adore you! Keep shining like a diamond!!" while a fourth shared: "I'll never get tired of looking at your beautiful face. Never."

Cindy always knows how to keep things stylish and just before Christmas, she hit the Big Apple with her husband Rande Gerber and the couple were joined by Hollywood actor Edward Burns and his supermodel wife Christy Turlington alongside Helena Christensen.

The star looked as beautiful as ever!

Cindy's choice of plum-colored V-neck wrap blouse and fitted leather pants looked incredible as she posed in front of an ornate sparkling silver Christmas tree.

Cindy's tumbling chestnut tresses were thrown over to one side which revealed her delicate diamond hooped earrings and matching choker.

The 56-year-old had a wonderful time in New York and she shared plenty of snaps with her Instagram fanbase: "Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays - with all the lights and decorations. And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!"

Cindy's friend Helena fondly said that their festive get-together was the "highlight of December" with lots of red love heart emojis, and she added: "Love you and your guys."

