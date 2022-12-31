Dua Lipa is a true Charlie's Angel in leather look - and check out her earrings The star went hell for leather

It's been quite a year for fashion. From groundbreaking new collections to headline-hitting controversies, the industry has not held back on the drama. Yet one style icon has remained a firm source of inspiration in the clothing department, and her latest look is just another to add to the wish list.

Cue Dua Lipa, who quite possibly has the most perfect wardrobe in existence. The singer has debuted a host of stupendous It-girl style moments throughout 2022 and showcased a new leather-clad look to see the year out.

Dua showed off her ever-youthful image in a leather jacket featuring a longline fit, button-down detailing and a classic collar. She paired the timeless outerwear piece with some statement earrings which boasted circular gold loops encompassing silver gemstones and pearls.

The star's cosmos-inspired jewels glinted under the London lights as she enjoyed riding shotgun through the city streets. To complete her edgy attire, Dua wore her long raven tresses in a ponytail separated into three plaits.

Dua Lipa donned the most unique pair of otherworldy earrings

The singer took to social media to share her latest outfit with friends and fans. She captioned the post: "last few days of '22."

Her followers flocked to praise yet another sartorial success produced by the singer. "Dua you are perfect!" one wrote, while another said: "Our angel queen." A third added: "I hope 2023 is another great year for you Dua," and a fourth noted: "The perfection omg."

The star added a leather-clad look to her never-ending supply of must-see looks

Earlier this month, Dua looked ultra elegant wearing a vintage Bob Mackie off-the-shoulder dress at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London.

Though recognised for her Y2K, brightly coloured, often glittery agenda, it must be acknowledged that Lipa could also be a contender for 2022’s ultimate little black dress muse. She opted for not one, but two black dresses at festive music festivals this weekend, adding two more timeless looks to her sartorial accolades.

