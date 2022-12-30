Princess Kate's New Year's Eve dress revealed?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has had a very stylish 2022. We've seen her rock a plethora of amazing outfits, tiara's and ballgowns, as well as skinny jeans and even trainers.

But one brand she has consistently stepped out in over the past few months is luxury high street store L.K.Bennett; it's definitely one of her favourites!

So we have a feeling that the mother-of-three may have her eye on this sequin dress by the brand, after all, it ticks all her boxes. Not only is it covered in sequins (a fashion trend Kate has started to embrace over the last few years) but it's also known as the 'Gabrielle', which the royal has actually worn before in another shade. Plus, it's on sale and is designed in a fabulous rosy pink shade that would look incredible with the royal's skin tone. Win win!

Down from £459 to £229, it's a great saving and if you have a party to go to or a special event, why not give it a go? All sizes are currently available online, too.

Gabrielle Pink Sequin Midi Dress, £229, L.K.Bennett

The website says of the style: "Our bestselling Gabrielle dress is back for party season with its contemporary take on 1930's glamour. Crafted from beautiful pink sparkling sequins, it has a V-neck with ruching detail, built-in shoulder pads to offer great shape with gentle puff shoulders, bracelet-length sleeves and a midi length skirt. Wear it with platform heels and a clutch for the seasons parties and events."

Kate wore this L.K.Bennett red coat in Sepetember

The 40-year-old chose to wear a striking L.K.Bennett coat as her first appearance with her new title, the Princess of Wales, after the loss of the late Queen Elizabeth II back in September. The £599, patriotically red style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It was actually known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana as Spencer was her maiden name. The coat sold out immediately and is sadly no longer available.

Please bring it back L.K.Bennett!

