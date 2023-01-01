Holly Willoughby's New Year's Eve dress will blow you away

Leanne Bayley
Holly Willoughby wore a black dress for New Year's Eve message. The dress with rhinestone bows could be seen on the Instagram video. Shop lookalikes...
Holly Willoughby took time out of her New Year celebrations to wish her followers a Happy New Year.
The 41-year-old This Morning TV host shared a video of herself wishing fans a happy 2023, blowing a kiss with confetti.
VIDEO: Watch Holly Willoughby's NYE message to fans and see her black rhinestone dress
The mum-of-three looked incredible in the video, rocking a black v-neck dress adorned with rhinestone bows.
We're trying to find Holly's exact dress, but until we do, here are some gorgeous lookalikes.
Get the look
Self Portrait bow dress, £300, Net-A-Porter
Rebecca Vallance bow dress, £395, Net-A-Porter
Bow rhinestone sweater dress, £350, Kate Spade New York
Holly often shares her work outfits on Instagram, delighting her 8.1 million followers, but it's rare to see her off-duty party-ready looks.
Holly's go-to stylist, Danielle Whiteman, recently revealed to The Express that the key to dressing Holly is "a nipped-in waist".
She explained: "Drawing attention to Holly’s waist is key, especially for TV as you have no control over camera angles."
Additionally, wearing more closely fitted garments is key to Holly's style.
Danielle said: "Making sure nothing is too oversized or has no excess fabric is key."
