Holly Willoughby's New Year's Eve dress will blow you away

Holly Willoughby took time out of her New Year celebrations to wish her followers a Happy New Year.

The 41-year-old This Morning TV host shared a video of herself wishing fans a happy 2023, blowing a kiss with confetti.

The mum-of-three looked incredible in the video, rocking a black v-neck dress adorned with rhinestone bows.

We're trying to find Holly's exact dress, but until we do, here are some gorgeous lookalikes.

Holly often shares her work outfits on Instagram, delighting her 8.1 million followers, but it's rare to see her off-duty party-ready looks.

Holly's go-to stylist, Danielle Whiteman, recently revealed to The Express that the key to dressing Holly is "a nipped-in waist".

She explained: "Drawing attention to Holly’s waist is key, especially for TV as you have no control over camera angles."

Additionally, wearing more closely fitted garments is key to Holly's style.

Danielle said: "Making sure nothing is too oversized or has no excess fabric is key."

