Holly Willoughby's Zara sequin trousers are just what you need for New Year's Eve

Holly Willoughby's coveted website, Wylde Moon, just shared an amazing snap of the This Morning star, wearing a dazzling sequin top and trousers, and we're totally obsessed.

We immediately thought this look was a designer getup, but no, it's actually a past-season buy from high street mecca Zara.

The blonde beauty wore the statement look in the hair segment on her website and we think you will agree; she looks pretty epic! It's the kind of style that would look incredible for New Year's Eve, after all, this time of year is all about the sparkle.

Sadly, you can't pick up her look anymore, but we've found a fab alternative, so keep scrolling if you wish to invest.

Check out Holly's sequins!

We had a look through our archives, and the mother-of-three has actually worn this style before, in 2021. The Dancing on Ice star's getup was put together by stylist Dannii Whiteman, and she also shared some great tips for getting your sparkle on, which feature on Holly's website.

Get the look!

Sequined trousers, £34.99, H&M

She said: "With the festive party season upon us, it’s the one time of the year when we can go all out in velvet, sequins and embellishments, and Holly’s festive wardrobe is no exception. Bursting with sparkles, it is a great opportunity to have some real fun with fashion."

Holly wore the same outfit in 2021

The talented professional also explained how every girl needs a sequin skirt in her wardrobe: "A sequin midi skirt has become something of a staple in Holly’s festive wardrobe and she’s often seen sporting an array of colours on This Morning.

"Not only are they super flattering, but an easy way to add that hint of festive bling. They are also the perfect item to take a look, seamlessly, from day to night. Pair with a similar tone fine knit and a pointed heel."

