Holly Willoughby stuns in flattering cashmere and jeans

From flirty mini dresses to figure-flattering trousers and even some seriously statement skiwear, there's nothing Holly Willoughby can't pull off – and her latest off-duty look is perfection.

The This Morning presenter, 41, looked lovely in a casual photograph shared by her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, showcasing the mother-of-three rocking a deep-V cashmere sweater and a pair of white jeans. Holly looked effortlessly gorgeous in the soft taupe top, worn tucked into her high-waisted trousers.

She accessorised with a delicate silver pendant in the shape of a moon and wore her blonde bob in a loosely tousled style, highlighting her smile with a slick of berry pink lipgloss.

The caption read: "The WYLDE Library has been updated with 20 new books recommended by YOU, and now's the perfect time to curl up with a hot chocolate and a new read. Oh, go on then, and maybe one more roast potato..."

Holly looked gorgeous in cashmere and white jeans

We're obsessed with Holly's super flattering jumper - cashmere will elevate any winter outfit and add a touch of luxury to even the simplest of looks.

M&S is selling a collared version for £89 which would look perfect with white jeans and a pendant necklace, styled just like Holly.

Pure Cashmere Collared Relaxed Jumper, £89, M&S

Or how about this must-buy H&M cashmere jumper which is down to £24 in the sale and is just about to be restocked in all sizes? You can sign up for a notification when it comes back in (we just have…)

V-neck cashmere jumper, £24 was £59.99, H&M

Holly's latest outfit was a marked departure from her festive velvet frocks and lace-embellished tops of late, not to mention her faux fux-embellished red coat by Kate Spade.

The presenter looked radiant in the button-down strawberry number, which she paired with a black mini skirt, letting her outerwear take centre stage on December 23.

Adding a further festive flair to her outfit, Holly sported sheer polka dot tights and slipped into a pair of point-toe heels boasting decadent crystal embellishments. Gorgeous!

