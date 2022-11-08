9 best little black dresses for party season - because the LBD NEVER goes out of style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The little black party dress is a timeless wardrobe icon. Classic and so chic, the little black dress (also referred to as the LBD) was first made popular in the 1920s by Coco Chanel and is still worn by the most stylish women in the world.

While traditionally they were associated with clean lines and simple silhouettes, there are now countless variations with statement details from oversized ruffles to all-over sequins, as well as the enduring popularity of sleeker styles.

Looking for a new LBD for party season? Mini is in and the high street has come through with some amazing pieces. From Mango to M&S and Reiss to Reformation, scroll on to shop the edit.

Velvet dress, £29.99, Mango

Mango’s velvet LBD with sheer detail is the epitome of chic. It could be styled with just about anything and it's less than £30.

Nixa dress, £218, Reformation

With its slip style, spaghetti straps and subtle touch of diamante, Reformation’s Nixa dress is partywear perfection.

Black high neck long sleeve mini dress, £26.99, New Look

We love the high neck cut of this dress from New Look. Wear it with ankle boots or platform heels and statement gold hoops.

Velvet organza frill ruched mini dress, £63.20, Warehouse

Velvet? Check. Ruffles? Check. Ruching? Check. There’s a lot to love about this statement LBD from Warehouse.

French Connection velvet V-neck mini dress, £75, M&S

Sometimes simplicity is key, and this long-sleeve velvet French Connection mini dress is a luxe take on the LBD.

Karin plunge tuxedo mini dress, £228, Reiss

Of course the must-have little black blazer dress comes courtesy of Reiss. You’ll be reaching for it all season.

16Arlington Adelaide feather-trimmed mini dress, £795, Net-a-Porter

Feather cuffs are big right now and Net-a-Porter just dropped this incredible piece by 16Arlington with a cool asymmetric cut.

Corset mini dress, £159.20, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's must-have LBD features a structured silhouette and flattering corset-inspired seaming to the bodice.

Amanda Uprichard Tia dress, £198, Free People

We love the exaggerated sheer sleeves on this little black dress from Free People. The retro inspired design is perfect for the dancefloor.

