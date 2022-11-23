Elizabeth Hurley looks as phenomenal as ever in figure-hugging mesh gown

Matthew Moore
Elizabeth Hurley never misses an opportunity to stun fans with some daring fashion choices, and her latest is sure to impress!
Temperatures might be falling with the cold November nights, but no one told Elizabeth Hurley who looked red-hot in her latest Instagram post.
The Royals star shared a fun promotional clip from her latest film, Christmas in Paradise, in which she stars alongside Fraiser actor Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus. The model had donned a striking red gown that featured several mesh sections, exposing the tops of her legs and her toned midriff. The stars had a fun time at the shoot, with Billy even playfully placing his hat on Elizabeth.
"Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus. Now available on @appletv @amazonprime @googlepay," she captioned the post.
Fans went wild as they shared their excitement at seeing the star's latest project, with one posting: "Lots of chemistry here can't wait to see the [film emoji]," and a second agreed: "Can't wait to watch this!"
But as always, many others were distracted by her beauty, with one follower saying: "Lordy me," while another wrote: "Dress is fabulous!!" and a third added: "I'm bedazzled."
The star took part in a playful photoshoot
In the film, Elizabeth plays Joanna, a woman who travels to a Caribbean island to bring her father, played by Kelsey, back for Christmas after learning that he had his heart broken.
Last week, the mum-of-one made a triumphant return to social media, wearing one of her signature bikinis, as she did a small boogie in the stunning two-piece and fans lost their minds.
One commented: "Ok, ok, okaaaay Miss Hurley! You neeeeed to share your (exact) daily food and exercise regime with us all so we have a teeny chance to look this incredible! You look AH MAY ZING," while another said: "How does she look that good??? A deal with the Devil???"
