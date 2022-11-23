Elizabeth Hurley looks as phenomenal as ever in figure-hugging mesh gown The Bedazzled star set social media alight!

Temperatures might be falling with the cold November nights, but no one told Elizabeth Hurley who looked red-hot in her latest Instagram post.

The Royals star shared a fun promotional clip from her latest film, Christmas in Paradise, in which she stars alongside Fraiser actor Kelsey Grammer and Billy Ray Cyrus. The model had donned a striking red gown that featured several mesh sections, exposing the tops of her legs and her toned midriff. The stars had a fun time at the shoot, with Billy even playfully placing his hat on Elizabeth.

"Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus. Now available on @appletv @amazonprime @googlepay," she captioned the post.

Fans went wild as they shared their excitement at seeing the star's latest project, with one posting: "Lots of chemistry here can't wait to see the [film emoji]," and a second agreed: "Can't wait to watch this!"

But as always, many others were distracted by her beauty, with one follower saying: "Lordy me," while another wrote: "Dress is fabulous!!" and a third added: "I'm bedazzled."

The star took part in a playful photoshoot

In the film, Elizabeth plays Joanna, a woman who travels to a Caribbean island to bring her father, played by Kelsey, back for Christmas after learning that he had his heart broken.

Last week, the mum-of-one made a triumphant return to social media, wearing one of her signature bikinis, as she did a small boogie in the stunning two-piece and fans lost their minds.

One commented: "Ok, ok, okaaaay Miss Hurley! You neeeeed to share your (exact) daily food and exercise regime with us all so we have a teeny chance to look this incredible! You look AH MAY ZING," while another said: "How does she look that good??? A deal with the Devil???"

