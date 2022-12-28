﻿

Elizabeth Hurley shows off amazing figure in new Christmas present

How incredible does the Estée Lauder model look?

Elizabeth Hurley always looks drop-dead gorgeous, and her latest stunning snap is no exception. Taking to her much-followed Instagram page, the mother-of-one rocked a brand new outfit that showed off her sensational pair of legs.

Wearing a dazzling white sweatshirt, the Estée Lauder ambassador wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing just the striking number: "Snuggling into my new Xmas pressie @doorsofperception_ibiza sweatshirt, designed by my glorious friend @thepatrickcox."

The designer replied saying: "OMG- you’ve made my sweatshirt look soo sexy! So glad you like your pressie. Love you. Px."

Sadly this item is unavailable to buy but we've found a fab alternative, keep scrolling.

Although the actress is known for her love of designer labels, she recently took part in a campaign for high street Karen Millen; a store loved by an abundance of celebrities, and even the Princess of Wales.

In an interview with the fashion brand, when speaking about how her confidence has evolved over the years, the brunette beauty said: "In the '90s I felt very confident because I was young and at the beginning of my career, but I think now I really have so much experience and knowledge to pull on that I feel more comfortable in myself; I’ve learnt so much over the years that I try to put into practise."

And when it comes to always looking pristine, Liz explains: "I don’t look polished everyday(!) When I’m home in the countryside I look pretty scruffy. However, I always brush my hair and moisturise my skin. In my opinion, as long as you’re feeling healthy and looking vital, I think that goes a long way."

The star's top beauty tip for looking younger is: "I was also told to always moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. I moisturise my face, hands and body – throughout the day I use hand cream, it’s all over my house."

