Elizabeth Hurley shows off amazing figure in new Christmas present

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley always looks drop-dead gorgeous, and her latest stunning snap is no exception. Taking to her much-followed Instagram page, the mother-of-one rocked a brand new outfit that showed off her sensational pair of legs.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley details pre-Christmas holiday nightmare – 'Still stranded'

Wearing a dazzling white sweatshirt, the Estée Lauder ambassador wrote alongside a picture of herself wearing just the striking number: "Snuggling into my new Xmas pressie @doorsofperception_ibiza sweatshirt, designed by my glorious friend @thepatrickcox."

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley is red hot in low-cut dress

Loading the player...

The designer replied saying: "OMG- you’ve made my sweatshirt look soo sexy! So glad you like your pressie. Love you. Px."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley rocks gorgeous aqua blue bikini

Sadly this item is unavailable to buy but we've found a fab alternative, keep scrolling.

Although the actress is known for her love of designer labels, she recently took part in a campaign for high street Karen Millen; a store loved by an abundance of celebrities, and even the Princess of Wales.

Get the look!

Broderie crew sweatshirt, £41, Crew Clothing

In an interview with the fashion brand, when speaking about how her confidence has evolved over the years, the brunette beauty said: "In the '90s I felt very confident because I was young and at the beginning of my career, but I think now I really have so much experience and knowledge to pull on that I feel more comfortable in myself; I’ve learnt so much over the years that I try to put into practise."

READ: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in deeply plunging white satin

And when it comes to always looking pristine, Liz explains: "I don’t look polished everyday(!) When I’m home in the countryside I look pretty scruffy. However, I always brush my hair and moisturise my skin. In my opinion, as long as you’re feeling healthy and looking vital, I think that goes a long way."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks as phenomenal as ever in figure-hugging mesh gown

The star's top beauty tip for looking younger is: "I was also told to always moisturise, moisturise, moisturise. I moisturise my face, hands and body – throughout the day I use hand cream, it’s all over my house."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.