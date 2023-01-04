Holly Willoughby and daughter have rare matching fashion moment - so cute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby recently went skiing with her family and on Monday evening, she shared some beautiful pictures of her snowy trip on her coveted Wylde Moon website.

We love this beautiful snap of the Dancing on Ice star and her daughter, Belle. The pair are embracing in the chicest snowear ever. Holly is wearing a starry print jumpsuit from Perfect Moment and Belle is rocking a lovely white ensemble printed with polar bears. How adorable? Holly captioned the picture: "Me and my not so little girl."

Cuddling up together with the best backdrop, it's definitely one for the wall, don't you think?

The This Morning star also shared some holiday snaps on her Instagram at the time of the trip, featuring snow-covered chalets. She said: "Back after a dreamy escape to the snow. The beautiful #chaletgriffonner was our home for the last few days.

Holly and her daughter Belle in the lovely new snap

"Thank you @hunterchalets for looking after us… so special, memories to cherish for life. Special mention to Ella, Flora and Daisy for being kind and brilliant and Craig… holy moly that man can cook!!!!"

On her website, Holly also shared an activity she and Belle do together - journaling!

Holly's jumpsuit:

Perfect Moment Star-print woven ski suit, £855, Selfridges

She explained: "Something else that I love doing – and something Belle loves doing too – that always seems to fall away as almost everything else takes precedence, is journaling.

Belle's trousers:

Perfect Moment Kids polar bear panelled ski trousers, £410, Farfetch

"Journaling for me is an all-round positive experience. When I’m happy and have had a great day, sharing those memories with the paper and knowing they will live there for years to come to look back on and relive is something truly special. On the flip side, when I’m stressed or anxious, writing down my thoughts, feelings, worries, sharing them with the paper and knowing when I close that book I feel that bit lighter is a sense of relief."

