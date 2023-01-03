Holly Willoughby steps out in show-stopping ballgown for Dancing on Ice

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's January, which can only mean one thing; Dancing on Ice is just around the corner! The new series of everyone's favourite Sunday evening show starts very soon, and we can't wait.

READ: Holly Willoughby's New Year's Eve dress will blow you away

So you can imagine our delight when we saw these dazzling new promotional pictures of Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to kick off the new series.

WATCH: Dancing On Ice Winners over the years

Loading the player...

Holly, 41, looks sensational in her new gown, which is a bandeau cut, Hollywood style dress that is the definition of floor-length and fabulous. Covered in silver sequins, the TV star looks incredible. Look at that sparkle...

MORE: Love Island winner Ekin-Su addresses Dancing on Ice 'curse' – and reveals Davide's reaction

We found a similar dress just like Holly's that would be ideal if you have a party coming up - keep scrolling for details.

Holly looked amazing in her sequin gown

Holly's look was put together by her stylist, Dannii Whiteman. Speaking about her cients's love for sequins on her Wylde Moon website, the talented professional said: "A sequin midi skirt has become something of a staple in Holly’s festive wardrobe and she’s often seen sporting an array of colours on This Morning."

Get the look!

Sequin Fishtail Maxi Dress, £167.20, Coast

The judges on Dancing On Ice will be back to give their critique, praise and the all-important scores each week to the contestants and their professional partners.

The judging panel

The judges set to appear on the panel include skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer and Britain's Got Talent champion Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse. The celebrities taking part this year include: Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Nile Wilson, The Vivienne, Mollie Gallagher, Joey Essex, Carley Stenson, Darren Harriott, Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Zara sequin trousers are just what you need

We're so excited for the new series to start - cosy weekends on the sofa are sorted!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.