Ruth Langsford brightens up our screens in flattering Zara suit and heels Loose Women host Ruth Langsford looked perfect in pink as she returned to the show

We all love a power suit ensemble, but a bright pink power suit? Genius! Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women in style on Tuesday, as she sashayed behind the scenes on the beloved show in a fuchsia two-piece.

SEE: Eamonn Holmes' £3.25m home with wife Ruth Langsford where he had shocking fall

The star twirled for the cameras in the Zara suit which featured a simple yet structured design, a single-breasted cut, sleek lapels decorative pockets and straight leg trousers. She layered the striking ensemble over a simple white camisole top and completed her look by slipping into a pair of coordinating pink point-toe heels. Very Valentino – don't you think?

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off her styling trick for long legs

Loading the player...

For her onscreen appearance, Ruth opted for a natural yet camera-ready makeup blend and wore her blonde hair down loose with an off-centre parting.

READ: Ruth Langsford's unusual condition she ignores for the sake of husband Eamonn Holmes

She also debuted a fresh blossom pink manicure, infusing her feminine aesthetic with an extra dose of pink perfection.

Ruth Langsford looked pretty in the pink suit

Ruth took to social media to showcase her unmissable sartorial concoction. She captioned the post: "In the Pink to be back on @loosewomen !! Suit from @zara," adding a string of hashtags and pink love heart emoji.

The star returned to our screens in style

It appears that her latest outfit was a hit among fans. "Love the pink – as you know haha own a few myself," one friend commented, while another said: "Stunning and stunning." A third added: "Love it Ruth! Fab to see you back on Loose Women." A fourth also noted: "Oh this suit is gorgeous, you look fabulous!"

Shop Ruth's look:

Lapel Blazer, £39.99, Zara

Compact Stretch Collarless Tailored Single Breasted Jacket, £54, Karen Millen

Ruth was previously missing from the ITV show at the end of 2022 due to her illness, causing fans to worry for her whereabouts. At the time, she took to Instagram to share that she was feeling under the weather, posting a photo of herself snuggled up in front of the television with a hot drink.

RELATED: Loose Women star Ruth Langsford's condition she chooses not to medicate

She captioned the photo: "Feeling a bit of a cold coming on, so staying here today."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.