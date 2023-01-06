Amanda Holden wows in bodycon dress and matching heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For her morning Heart Breakfast show, Amanda Holden dressed to impress in a hot pink bodycon dress as she hosted Carol Vorderman… and fans loved it!

The Britain’s Got Talent judge joked that she was “Holden on” to Carol in a cheeky Instagram post that showed her clutching the former Countdown star. Amanda looked beautiful in her figure-hugging dress with a Bardot neckline, paired with some stylish matching stilettos.

The bold number’s statement neckline was perfectly balanced out by a subtle thigh-high split and soft rib knit texture.

Amanda wore her hair down in a poker-straight style and opted for a rose-hued blush and soft pink lipstick.

The mother-of-two’s eye-catching dress is still in stock in all sizes on the SilkFred website and is currently on sale - so don’t walk, run!

Amanda Holden posed with Heart Breakfast guest Carol Vorderman

The glamourous TV personality returned to the radio yesterday with co-host Jamie Theakston as they chatted with Carol about her love life and recent endeavors.

Amanda was fresh from her winter break, which she spent in New York City before jetting off to Mauritius for the New Year with her family.

Amanda looked amazing in her pink dress

The 51-year-old star posted a selfie with her daughters Hollie, 10, and model Lexi, 16, as they celebrated at the LUX* Grand Baie, which features multiple pools and a spa and wellness centre.

Amanda shared videos of the gorgeous beachfront resort, which was designed by her friend Kelly Hoppen, describing her stay as "magical". The Heart Radio host blessed us with plenty of amazing outfits on her recent holiday to Mauritius with her husband Chris Hughes.

Get the look!

Payton Asymmetric Bardot Knit Dress, £54.40, Pretty Lavish

Not holding back, she shared several bikini photos with multiple followers comparing her to a "Bond girl."

Amanda’s brand-new TV show Amanda & Alan's Italian Job airs on BBC1 Fridayevening at 8:30 pm. The show follows the dynamic pair as they renovate a €1 Italian house in Salemi in just three months.

Italian country views, Aperol Spritz, and Mediterranean sunshine, this show is going to give us the summer blues. Maybe now is a good time to book ourselves a holiday!

