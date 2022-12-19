Amanda Holden looks like a goddess in unforgettable bikini photo The BGT star catching rays by the pool was a dazzling sight

Amanda Holden debuted the most stunning array of swimwear in 2022, but one wonderful beach look from her Sicilian summer getaway back in July has us reminiscing about the heatwave...

When the Britain's Got Talent star paused to recline by the crystal blue pool during her family's Mediterranean getaway, little did she know that her stunning navy bikini by Melissa Obadash bikini would be giving fans holiday inspiration well into the winter months! Relaxing on the edge of an infinity pool, Amanda showed off her svelte silhouette as she lounged in the sun.

"Always on the edge," wrote Amanda, adding a sun emoji to her daring bikini photo snapped against a backdrop of rolling mountains.

Amanda's holiday photos didn't stop there - the Heart Breakfast presenter shared another glimpse at her pool action, floating in a large unicorn ring whilst topping up her holiday glow.

Amanda looked incredible as she reclined by the pool

Fans couldn't help but react to Amanda's stunning swimwear moment, flooding the comments with flame and heart-eye emojis. "What a beautiful mermaid," wrote one fan, as another quipped: "Goddes! Queen!"

"You hottie," wrote swimwear designer Melissa Obadash, clearly loving the look of Amanda in her 'Cancun' triangle bikini.

If you're wondering how Amanda maintains her enviably lean physique at 51 years old, you may be surprised to learn the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told Mail Online she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

The star shared the playful snap to her Instagram

"I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

Sure enough, Amanda shared several videos of herself enjoying a run during the lockdown period. However, the mum of two's post-pandemic beach fashion snaps are a favourite among fans.

