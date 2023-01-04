Amanda Holden has total Baywatch moment in sporty red bikini - wow The Britain's Got Talent judge holidayed with her husband and daughters in Mauritius

Jet-setting to sunnier climes in December appears to be somewhat of a ritual for Amanda Holden and her family, who recently returned from Mauritius with her husband and daughters.

Ringing in the New Year with sunshine, crystal clear waters, and cocktails, the glamorous Britain's Got Talent judge made no secret of her luxe family holiday, delighting her Instagram followers with several sun-soaked postcards from her vacation. On Wednesday, Amanda shared one final holiday snap before her return to Heart Breakfast - and we can't get enough of her look.

Channelling her inner beach babe, the 51-year-old star looked phenomenal as she walked along the shore in a berry red bikini by her favourite swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash.

Her honey-blonde tresses fell naturally in beachy waves, as the mother-of-two rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses and layers of delicate gold jewellery.

"Goodbye sunshine [heart emoji] Back on @thisisheart tomorrow morning from 6:30am," Amanda captioned her post, which was met with a flurry of swooning comments from fans. "Omg you don't look a day over 25," wrote a close friend, while a fan added: "Please bring the sunshine back to England!"

"Sublime Amanda," added a third, as a fourth penned: "Never holden back, Amanda!"

Amanda's Baywatch moment wasn't the only time she slipped into a bikini this week. On New Year's Day, the glamorous star shared a photograph of herself reclining on a swing in a white string bikini as she poured over incredible ocean views.

If you're wondering how Amanda maintains her enviably lean physique at 51 years old, you may be surprised to learn the star has a refreshingly balanced approach to health and fitness.

Not one to restrict herself, Amanda once told MailOnline she says no to quick-fix diets: "You have to enjoy life," she explained. "I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

