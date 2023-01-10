Ruth Langsford's new cosy cable knit jumper is selling like hotcakes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has nailed it with her new winter wardrobe addition - and her cosy cable knit jumper is already flying off the shelves.

The Loose Women star has unveiled her new V-neck jumper as part of her QVC collection, and the flattering knit is the perfect staple piece. The jumper is available to shop for £55, but you'll need to act fast if you want it.

Ruth Langsford V-Neck Cable Knit Jumper, £55, QVC

Made from breathable cotton, the jumper is designed to keep you warm during the cold winter months, with a lightweight design that makes it versatile for all year round. It features a flattering V-neck and is available in six colours, including blue, camel, emerald green, raspberry and more.

The ITV presenter took to Instagram to share a video of her new knitwear. Ruth said: "When people say a cable knit I often think of quite a chunky knit, which makes me feel bulky. This is not chunky. I really wanted this to be a lovely flat cable knit but still looking quite classic, so no added bulk."

The cosy knit has received impressive reviews from QVC shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "Ruth we asked and you delivered. Fabulous jumper, just waiting for the green one to arrive but only wished I could have afforded every colour. I know I will live in these jumpers. Brilliant length, would love some of your other jumpers in this length. Well done Ruth."

Another added: "Beautiful sweater, very well made and soft to the touch."

Don't walk, run to grab Ruth's cosy wardrobe staple before it sells out!

