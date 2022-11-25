Ruth Langsford's skinny jeans trick makes her look so tall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has that Friday feeling and she looked sensational after slipping into her new pair of skinny jeans – we love!

The Loose Women star has carved out a name for herself in the fashion stakes since embarking on her QVC clothing edits. However, it's definitely the way Ruth knows exactly what suits her that fans love - and she makes skinny jeans look good time and again. On Thursday afternoon, she rocked a pair of dark indigo, figure-flattering jeans with black high-heeled boots that featured an almond toe which gave the TV star legs for days.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off her styling trick for long legs

Ruth masterfully combined her jeans and heels with a long navy knitted top that skimmed her hips and once she found the perfect navy blazer to throw over the ensemble, the figure-flattering look was complete!

The 62-year-old obviously felt as good as she looked. Ruth treated her one million Instagram followers to a fun video of herself strutting her stuff down an imaginary catwalk and she just couldn't contain her giggles.

Ruth's flattering navy ensemble

Ruth captioned her Instagram Story: "Live at 7pm @qvcuk" and she tagged her fellow TV presenter and friend Jackie Kabler in the post, who always joins Ruth on their shopping channel segment.

If you love Ruth's flattering skinny jeans and blazer combination, we have found an amazing look for you to shop.

M&S have launched their new 'Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans' premium bi-stretch fabric for support and according to their website, these jeans feature "hidden front pockets that hold in your stomach'. Best of all the jeans are made to last, and are crafted from responsibly sourced cotton.

Magic Shaping High Waisted Skinny Jeans, £45, M&S

This single-breasted blazer looks so similar to Ruth's and the handy pockets and great customer reviews are what really sold it for us.

Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer, £45, M&S

The ITV star is becoming somewhat of a fashion and beauty influencer. She once shared her trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning during a beauty segment, and her love of Olapex hair products caused fans to rush to buy her go-to hair mask.

